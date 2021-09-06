Ludlow launch of new forest friends charity

The charity, of which Sir Jonathon is Patron, has been set up to help preserve and enhance the natural environment in Mortimer Forest, near Ludlow, and to encourage its use to promote mental and physical health and educational activities.

Sir Jonathon is former director of Friends of the Earth and chairman of the UK Government's Sustainable Development Commission.

His keynote presentation is titled “Forget the Global if We Can’t Deliver the Local.”

The free event is at 3pm at St Laurence's Church, Ludlow. Refreshments include venison sausages from 1pm with a donation.

The Friends intend to develop a series of projects and activities in and around Mortimer Forest, and to work with government agencies and other charitable bodies with similar or complementary aims.

Becoming a Friend is free and the charity says it welcomes a wide membership, particularly people with a special interest in or knowledge of biodiversity, conservation, natural therapy and forest-related skills.