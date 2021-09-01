Ludlow's medieval Christmas Fayre returns after two-year absence

Sophia, Gabriel, and Creed from Ludlow Medieval Fayre regulars Odin's Rest Photo by Ashleigh Cadet

After a two-year, Covid-enforced absence, Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre has a date set for its real world return.

After a year of going online, the popular annual spectacle will be returning to the town's castle for a weekend of fun, hearty food and live performances over November 27-28.

The fayre is organised by Shropshire-based family business Dakin Events, run by mother and daughter team Prue and Abi Dakin.

Visitors to Ludlow Medieval Fayre explore Ludlow Castle Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Abi said: “For many people, the Fayre is part of their countdown to Christmas so we hope they will be as excited as we are to hear it will be back as a live event.

"Everyone has missed being able to gather and celebrate together so we will be gearing up to ensure all our visitors have an experience to remember back at Ludlow Castle."

Prue said: “This year is a personal landmark for me as it is 30 years since I first staged an event at Ludlow Castle so being able to bring the Fayre ‘home’ after the pandemic seems even more important."

Leading local businesses and regular performers will again be on board for the 2021 Fayre, with its unique mix of theatre, music, comedy and storytelling, along with workshop, tours, demonstrations and more. It will be the 23rd Medieval Christmas Fayre to be staged in the historic castle.

Combat through the ages Ludlow Medieval Fayre Photo by Ashleigh Cadet

The castle and its grounds will be transformed into a lively festival with more than 100 stalls along with a programme of live entertainment, which will take in medieval jesters entertaining audiences and knights fighting in shining armour through to evocative period musicians.

To keep audiences safe, the event will be for pre-booked ticket holders so with a limited number available, Fayre lovers should make sure they are ready to book early.

Sonja Belchere, custodian at Ludlow Castle, said the historic venue was pleased to be welcoming back Fayre goers. Sonja said: “The Medieval Fayre is one of the highlights of the calendar for Ludlow, generating warm affection among those who visit from far and wide.”