Fire crews to raise money in memory of popular Shropshire sportsman after crash death

Olie Powis, Martin Owen and Sam Nicholas get ready for the car wash in Ludlow

Firefighters from the town will be joined by the family of Stefan Anthony, who died in a crash earlier this year, for the fundraising event on Saturday at Ludlow Farm Shop.

Stefan, who was 28, was a talented sportsman, playing as a goalkeeper for Ludlow and Wooferton as well as playing rugby for Ludlow.

Olie Powis, 30, a crew manager at Ludlow Fire Station and a friend of Mr Anthony, said the money they raise from the day will go to the Firefighters Charity, and towards a memorial bench at Mr Anthony's graveside.

Tragically Mr Powis was in the crew that attended the road crash that cost his friend his life.

He said that Mr Anthony had been well known in Ludlow, with many friends across the town, and is sorely missed.

He said: "I grew up with him and he was a friend of the family for years. There were other crew members who knew him, some know his family, there are a lot of connections.

"He was a local builder and a talented goalkeeper, he played football from a young age for Ludlow and Wooferton, and he was the life and soul of every party.

"The funds we raise on Saturday will be split equally between the Firefighters Charity and for his bench. Stefan's family wanted to give something back and we wanted to do something for them."

The event will take place at Ludlow Farm Shop, Bromfield, Ludlow, on Saturday, August 7, from 10am to 2pm, with people asked to make donations in return for getting their car washed.

Mr Powis said they were extremely grateful to their hosts for allowing them to run the fundraiser.