Golf day raises £4,500 for charity

Mike Corfield thanked his fellow golfers for their generosity

Mike Corfield, a builder from Norton near Onibury and this year’s Ludlow Golf Club (LGC) Captain – held one of the club’s most successful charity golf days ever earlier this month.

The event raised £4,500 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital (BCH).

Mr Corfield chose the charity in memory of his son, Adam, who was three-years-old when he died of a heart problem in BCH, 30 years ago.

The charity golf day comprised a four ball AM-AM golf competition together with a ‘beat the pro’ mini competition and was open to club members and non LGC members with a handicap.

A number of local companies supported the event including Ludlow Brewery who kept thirsty golfers watered throughout the occasion via caterer, Matt William’s pop-up bar.

Ludlow Racecourse donated race tickets for the raffle and Ludlow Farm Shop provided vouchers.

In addition, LGC members rallied round and donated further raffle prizes and food for golfers on the ninth hole where an oasis of shade, food and drink provided a welcome respite from the heat of the weather and the competition.

The competition winners were Sean Taylor, Dave Botwood, Shaun Noble and Neil May.

Russell Price, the professional at LGC said: “I really can’t remember a more successful charity day in my time at the course – it was so well supported by everyone and is such a worthy cause which is of course very close to Mike’s heart.”

Mike said: “I found it quite an emotional occasion; it was good to pay tribute to my son’s brief but brave life and I was truly touched by the level of support my fellow golf members provided.