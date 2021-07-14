Food bank hands out nearly 250 parcels as demand remains high

Ludlow Food Bank shared its half-yearly report, which show a drop off since last year during the first coronavirus lockdown, but there is still a large demand for help.

The report said: "Ludlow Food Bank has continued to be busy over the last six months, although demand has reduced slightly since the extremely high numbers in 2020.

"Between January 1and June 30 last year, we gave away 300 food parcels. This was an unprecedented amount, at a very difficult time. In the next six months to December 2020 we gave away a further 260 food parcels. In the first six months of 2021, we have given away 248 food parcels.

"We now have most of our long-standing volunteers back at the food bank. This includes people who were shielding, but have now been fully vaccinated. It is lovely to welcome them back.

"They are having to get used to some changes in working practices, such as food parcel recipients now having appointment times to come and collect their food parcels, and instructions being given via a screen instead of by phone. Both of these changes have made things easier, especially when phone signals are poor.