Market to celebrate 21st birthday

The Local to Ludlow market will be celebrating its 21st birthday

The Ludlow Local Produce Market started back in 2000, and Thursday, July 22, will see it mark its 21st year.

It is one of England's longest standing farmers' markets, starting not long after the City of Bath’s, which was the first one in the country.

As part of the anniversary the market will also saying goodbye to two of its founders, Peter and Kate Norman.

The celebrations, with invited guests including Ludlow’s new mayor, will be held in the square alongside the 404th market, and will start with a free breakfast for the stallholders, followed at noon by a brief speech and cutting of a cake.

The market takes place on the second and fourth Thursday of every month.

One of the market’s distinctive features was its ‘Local to Ludlow’ slogan and logo with the three tomato tops, signifying produce that was grown with 30 miles of Ludlow.