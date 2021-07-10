Diocese appoints first female Dean of Hereford in 1,300 year history

The new Dean of Hereford, Rev Canon Sarah Brown.

The Rev Canon Sarah Brown will take up the role in autumn, after her nomination was announced by Downing Street.

Rev Brown said the appointment was a "privilege".

She said: "It is a cliché to say that ‘I am humbled by this appointment’ but it is true. This is not modesty on my part but when I remember who I was when I first started on the Christian path I can only reflect with awe upon what God is capable of. To find myself following in the footsteps of Michael Tavinor as Dean of Hereford is both a privilege and a slow-growing miracle.”

The Hereford Diocese has 400 churches and covers Herefordshire, south Shropshire and parts of Monmouthshire, Powys and Worcestershire.

Rev Brown came to faith in her late twenties and said she first encountered God in her village church where she joined the choir.

She said: “It was here that I discovered the power of church music, the care of a Christian community, the teaching of a wonderful rural vicar and finally, in utter astonishment which persists to this day, the disarming love and forgiveness of God."

She described how that forgiveness finally “freed” her to set out on a new path of adventure in Christ’s service, saying: “If the God of Creation has led me to this point, then I know that he can transform literally any person and any set of circumstances, to bring new life – and I find that amazing.”

Rev Brown is currently Canon Missioner at Peterborough Cathedral in the diocese of Peterborough where she has spent most of her adult life.

She said: “I will miss everyone at Peterborough but I am excited by the beauty and missional prospects of this good and holy place land. I look forward to getting to know the people and places of Herefordshire and South Shropshire and of course joining in with what God is already doing in this part of the world.”

Rev Brown was ordained in the diocese of Peterborough in 2008 following a career in business.

After reading German at Nottingham University she worked in corporate sales and marketing before responding to an unexpected call to lead FCN, a national farming charity, which she did in tandem with studying theology and serving her curacy.

Her Church career has at different times engaged with the agricultural community, rural churches, a market town and a cathedral city, all of which now come together in the role of Dean of Hereford.

Rev Brown is married to Richard and they have two children, Alice, who is a musician and Edward, who is training to be a vet.

Her parents are also moving to Hereford and Richard’s family, who live just over the border in Monmouth and are regular visitors.

The Rt Rev Richard Jackson, Bishop of Hereford said: “I am delighted to welcome Sarah as the next Dean of Hereford. This is the second senior appointment in our Diocese since I became Bishop in 2020 and I am delighted to welcome her to the diocese.

“As we plan for the future of the Church of England in Herefordshire and South Shropshire, my hope and prayer is for a healthy, growing and vibrant community of Christians of all ages who can confidently share their love of Christ with others. Sarah is a key part of helping bring that vision to life. She has a heart for pastoral ministry with a vision for mission, a rare combination of gifts and I am excited to see how God uses her in her role as Dean.”

The Rev Canon Andrew Piper, on behalf of the Chapter of Hereford Cathedral said: “The Chapter is delighted by the appointment of The Reverend Canon Sarah Brown to the deanery of Hereford, and warmly congratulates her on her preferment. We assure her of our support as she prepares for her installation in early October, and we look forward to welcoming her family to our cathedral community when they move into College Cloisters in the autumn.”