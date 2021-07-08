Busy first days for museum's return after pandemic and lorry damage

The Buttercross

Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross flung open its doors on June 25, and welcomed more than 150 people over its first four days of opening.

The museum has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and had to remain closed while repairs were made to the outside of the building after a lorry drove into it last summer.

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Robin Pote said “We are delighted to be able to reopen the museum and would encourage everyone, both locals and visitors to Ludlow alike, to call in to the museum and absorb Ludlow’s rich history."

Throughout the pandemic the museum has offered a series of live Zoom talks, along with social media updates.

The museum is open every week from 10am to 12.30pm, and 1.30pm to 4pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and Bank Holiday Mondays.