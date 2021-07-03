Ludlow council reveals huge Covid challenges after £20,000 monthly hit

The new Ludlow Town Council website

During 2020, Ludlow Town Council published a commitment to be mindful of the local economic impact of Covid-19 and to safeguard local services.

A spokesman said: “We really enjoyed working on the video celebrating Ludlow’s magical sparkle at Christmas and delivering seasonal goodie bags to senior citizens in Ludlow.

“Ludlow Town Council retained the offer of small grants of up to £300 for local community groups. Other local services run by the town council include Ludlow’s public toilets at Castle Street, Smithfield and The Linney, Henley Road Cemetery, children’s play areas and open spaces at Wheeler Road, Houseman Crescent and at the Linney Riverside Park.

“Ludlow Market traded as a reduced capacity Covid-secure market from June 2020 until it fully reopened in May 2021. Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross was closed in March 2020, and staff secured grant funding to improve its online presence, which will have long-term benefits for the future of the museum in Ludlow.”

The council launched a new website in 2020, and upgraded its phone system to cope with the new demands of remote working.

The spokesman said: “Ludlow Town Council is currently focusing on what it needs to do to continue meeting the needs of the local community.

“The town council is committed to investing in local services and infrastructure.”

The council lost income from the market, street trading, public toilets, and Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross.

Its income from local services was £373,867.00 in 2019 / 20. This income will be significantly depleted in 2020 / 2021. Since mid-March 2020, the town council lost income of approximately £20,000 a month across all service areas.

While 2020 /21was a difficult year, many projects were completed, including the replacement of eight CCTV cameras in the town centre, the launch of the upgraded ludlow.gov.ukwebsite, the upgrading of the museum website and digital offer, the repair of the Buttercross after collision damage, the replacement of sandpit at the Linney Riverside Park after vandalism and the installation of new bus shelter on Sheet Road.

A survey of all trees on council land has taken place, and the publication of Ludlow’s Community-Led Plan.

Ongoing projects include the creation and installation of five visitor orientation panels, internal works to the Guildhall, the installation of 13 new CCTV cameras in the wider vicinity of the town, the creation of a town green at Sidney Road, the Town Walls at St Laurence Churchyard, and the town council is in discussions with Shropshire Council regarding a solution for parking on the Market Square. A public consultations about on-street electric vehicle charging points will also take place.

All civic events were cancelled but the mayor escorted the High Sheriff of Shropshire around Ludlow when visited she in October and there were a few Christmas events the mayor was involved with.

A live-streamed Remembrance Sunday service took place in November, the Ludlow in Bloom committee ran a special lockdown gardening competition and the traditional annual senior’s party was replaced with 425 senior festive goodie bags.

In 2020-21, community grants totalling £25,500 were awarded to Ludlow Citizen’s Advice, Friends of Whitcliffe, Ludlow and Area Youth Partnership, Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Ludlow in Bloom, Ludlow Concert Band, Ludlow Town Colts Reserves, Ludlow Visitor Information Centre and Wildlife Watch Ludlow.

Small grants of up to £300, totalling £880, were awarded to Hope House, Ludlow Food Bank, Ludlow College and Working Together.