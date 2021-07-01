Church to come alive with the sound of music

The Space at St Laurence's Church in Ludlow is bringing back Saturday organ recitals.

The first concert is on July 10 at 1pm when Stephen Power, director of music at Brecon Cathedral, will play a programme of music by Vierne, Pierne, Camidge, Eben, Peters Hollins Goss-Custard and Muschel on the renowned St Laurence’s Snetzler organ.

Entrance is free with a retiring collection and people are asked to please give generously to defray expenses. Social distancing will apply and masks must be worn.

Two weeks later the popular Edge Choir will give its first concert on July 24 at 7.30pm. Other concerts and recitals will be promoted nearer the time but details of all concerts and ticket purchase are available on the website stlaurences.org.uk

A series of informal concerts in St Laurence’s will also take place on Wednesdays each week, from July 21 through to the end of August.

There will be no tickets and no charge and people should feel free to come and go but donations towards the local charity of the day would be welcomed.

A spokesperson said: “The recitals are not simply for visitors, but for the people of St Laurence’s and Ludlow to enjoy, and it would be terrific to see some familiar faces.

“These informal concerts will fall into two categories – chancel concerts and organ recitals. The chancel concerts will, not surprisingly, take place in the beautiful surroundings of the chancel, and will be mainly of ‘Early Music’. The first on July 21 will be of music for solo recorder and harpsichord, and on July 28 recorder ensemble and harpsichord.