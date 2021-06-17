Mayor's market to raise money for youngster with mental health struggles

A mayor's market will help raise funds to support young people with mental health struggles.

Ludlow mayor Robin Pote
Ludlow mayor, Councillor Robin Pote, is raising money for Ludlow Young Health, and his first event will be the charity market on Ludlow Market Square on Thursday, July 29.

There will be a stall supporting Ludlow Young Health, and a market full of local charity stalls trading free of charge in support of a wide range of charities. There will also be a selection of local traders who have donated their market rent to support the mayor’s charity.

The aim of Ludlow Young Health is to continue to provide a mental health drop-in service for young people, their families and health professionals. The goal is to address loneliness and isolation, concerns about school, college or university work, and the breakdown in routine the pandemic has created.

Funding raised will support young people aged between 10 and 25 and will focus on a range of support to improve emotional health and wellbeing, as well as a mentoring programme.

