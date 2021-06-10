New mayor ready to champion town and support youngsters' mental health

Councillor Robin Pote is to be the new mayor of Ludlow

Councillor Pote last night inherited the red robes and gold chain from mayor of four years Tim Gill at a ceremony which also included civic awards to celebrate the work of local volunteers.

Mr Pote has been a councillor for four years, after previously working in local schools and at a birds of prey centre. Even now, having finished working in education many years ago, his grown up students can't help but call him "Sir".

"This will be my second four-year term as a councillor," he said. "I first came to Ludlow in 1977, and I was head of science at Ludlow School. Then I went to Manor Park School.

"There are a lot of people in Ludlow, who I see from time to time, that I taught. I can't seem to get them not to call me Sir, even though some of them have families of their own.

"And after that I did about eight years at the International Centre for Birds of Prey in Gloucester. My passion has always been ornithology, so that was a great time.

"Then I found I had time on my hands and thought it was time to give something back."

Mr Pote can regularly be seen out and about on his bike having got rid of his car, so he can live by his ideals of greener, sustainable transport.

He is now looking forward to spending the next year raising money to support Ludlow youngsters struggling with their mental health, and championing the town as it bounces back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Young people

Hands Together Ludlow, the volunteer group who have been providing support to people in the town during the pandemic, are setting up Ludlow Young Health, which Mr Pote will be raising money for.

"It's going to be centred around youth. We need to do more for the young people of Ludlow.

"It's a huge issue. There are all sorts of problems facing young people and some of them aren't coping. They don't have the kind of support they need.

"This is an attempt to provide finance to the people who can provide the right help to those who need it.

"There will be a variety of fundraisers. Most Ludlow mayors have a disco and an all-ticket meal. The first activity coming up will be the mayor's market in July. All the proceeds of that will go towards the charity.

"I'm going to sit down this week and try and plan some more fundraising activities."

Mr Pote is no stranger to the Hands Together Ludlow team, having helped out on the phone in the early stages of the pandemic, helping direct fellow volunteers to the people and places that needed them.

Now the town is trying to make a comeback after the numerous lockdowns that have hit businesses hard, he is keen for tourists to make their way back to Ludlow in their droves.

"We need people," he said. "We need tourists. The majority source of income for the town council is the market, and we need people to come a visit the town and spend their money.