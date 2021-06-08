Firefighters tackle pheasant pen blaze near Ludlow

Crews were called to The Kennels, Downton Hall, shortly after 6.35am on Tuesday.
Teams based at Craven Arms and Ludlow fire stations went to the scene, where thry found the pen and three cylinders alight.
They left at about 7.18am.
