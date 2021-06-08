Firefighters tackle pheasant pen blaze near Ludlow

By Deborah Hardiman

Shropshire firefighters put out a blaze involving an empty pheasant pen and gas cylinders near Ludlow.

Crews were called to The Kennels, Downton Hall, shortly after 6.35am on Tuesday.

Teams based at Craven Arms and Ludlow fire stations went to the scene, where thry found the pen and three cylinders alight.

They left at about 7.18am.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

