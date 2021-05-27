New mayor learned from 'dedication' of predecessor

The Guildhall, where Ludlow Town Council is based. Photo: Google StreetView.

Councillor Robin Pote has been elected as the new mayor of Ludlow, taking over from Councillor Tim Gill, who was in the post for four years.

Mr Pote thanked all councillors from his unanimous election, and said he would endeavour to live up to the role and develop a good relationship with his fellow Councillors and staff.

He paid tribute to his predecessorm Mr Gill, saying he had learned from his example of freely giving his time, and respected his dedicated service to the town, especially during the past year.

Councillor Vivienne Parry was elected his deputy, and was "delighted and very moved" by her unanimous election. It is her second election as deputy mayor of Ludlow.

Mayor making is on June 9, and it is hoped that the event will be live streamed because social distancing regulations mean that space is very limited. Ludlow Town Council will present Civic Awards to celebrate the work of local volunteers at the same ceremony.