The Guildhall, where Ludlow Town Council is based. Photo: Google StreetView.

Ludlow Town Council has two vacancies in the Clee View ward and one in the Hayton ward. At the recent local elections, 12 out of 15 seats on the council were filled, and now the town council has the option to co-opt councillors.

To be eligible you must be a British or Commonwealth citizen and have lived or worked within the parish for the last 12 months. You must not already work for the council or on a politically restrictive post.