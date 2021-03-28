Charger sets dining room table on fire

A charging cable that set fire to a dining room table was among the incidents attended by the fire service in South Shropshire.

Firefighters were called to Hamlet Close in Ludlow at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

The incident involved a charging lead which caused a small fire on a dining room table.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the the table had been removed the property and the fire was out before their arrival.

One appliance was sent to the scene from Ludlow Fire Station.

This came shortly before crews were called to a fire in the open which had become out of control.

An appliance was sent from Bishops Castle Fire Station to Brunslow, south of Lydbury North, at about 8.50pm.

Emergency service workers used breathing apparatus, a hose-reel jet, a main jet and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

The fire service was tackling the incident for more than two hours, before the 'stop' message was issued at about 11.10pm.

