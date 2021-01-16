Drive to keep Paul in Ludlow delivers result

Paul Pugh

Residents in Ludlow campaigned for Paul Pugh, a DPD driver who has served Ludlow for more than seven years, to stay on in the town after it was announced his route was to be changed to one in Birmingham instead.

Emma Kennett created a Facebook group which had hundreds of likes and comments from residents who wanted Paul to stay.

DPD have now announced they intend to let Paul remain on his usual route in Ludlow.

"It is just so special," Emma said.

"There are a lot of delivery guys around here but Paul has been doing it for seven years now. Everyone knows him and he is part of the community.

"About a week before Christmas, he told me the depot was moving and he was getting a new round in Birmingham. I couldn't believe it.

"I said would you mind if I sent an email and I am sure if other people do it, it could maybe help. Paul didn't think anybody would be interested in keeping him here.

"I started a group on Facebook as it's a brilliant way to get stuff out there. Within 24 hours, there were more than 1,000 people there."

Emma received lots of messages from people living in Ludlow who told her all the wonderful things Paul had done for them over the years, even just being a friendly face.

She said: "A lot of people are on their own at the moment in this awful time, and delivery drivers are often the only people they see.

"Paul is just so friendly and everyone loves him.

"We emailed the CEO and also the communications manager. It was his last day on Tuesday and that's when they told him he could stay. It's such great news."

Andy Webb, communications manager at DPD, said: "We have had many discussions with the depot operations team regarding Paul's route moving and the reasons behind it.

"We understand how much you value Paul as your regular DPD driver, which is why I’m delighted to tell you that Paul will be staying on his existing route in Ludlow.