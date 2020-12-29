Fresh appeal for Ludlow man missing for nine days

Missing man Daniel Berry

Daniel Berry, 42, went missing from his home in Ludlow on Sunday, December 20.

West Mercia Police initially appealed for the public's help finding Mr Berry on Wednesday, December 23, before confirming he was still missing on Saturday, December 26. The force has now reissued its appeal as concern grows.

The last contact with Mr Berry was on the phone at about 11pm on Sunday, December 20.

He is described as white, 6ft 6ins tall, of slim build and with brown hair.

A police spokesperson said: "Daniel Berry from Ludlow is still missing.

"We're again asking for the public's help to locate 42-year-old Daniel as he hasn't been heard of since late on Sunday evening (December 20)."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 341i of December 21.