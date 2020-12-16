Man cut free after car overturns in Ludlow smash

The junction between Beaconsfield Park and Sheet Road. Pic: Google Street View

The two-vehicle smash happened at around 10.30pm on the junction between Beaconsfield Park and Sheet Road.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene and the ambulance service and police were also in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "At 10.34pm we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ludlow. It involved two vehicles. One had overturned. One male extricated by fire service personnel.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.