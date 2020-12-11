Ludlow Assembly Rooms awarded funding boost

Ludlow Assembly Rooms

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England has today announced further awards from its £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund.

A total of £58.9million has been awarded through the Fund’s Capital Kickstart grants programme, and over £165m has been offered through the Repayable Finance programme.

The Capital Kickstart grants will help cultural organisations across the country cover additional costs, caused by Covid-related delays. The £130,000 has been awarded to Ludlow Assembly Rooms from the programme to help a project which will help to strengthen the region’s cultural infrastructure.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms is redeveloping its site by moving the main entrance to Castle Square and opening up the grand staircase. The Box Office and Visitor Information Centre will be combined and a new café serving local produce will be created for everyone to enjoy. The installation of a lift and ground floor toilet facilities will widen access to the venue. Much-needed upgrades to water and heating systems will help improve the environment reducing maintenance costs for the future.

Gareth Williams, Chair of Ludlow Assembly Rooms said: “Throughout our long period of closure for building works and then Coronavirus, we have stood by the community and Ludlow and by our hardworking staff. This funding means we can look ahead with confidence to being able to reopen in the spring, even if we still have small amounts of money to raise to finish the task we have set ourselves.”