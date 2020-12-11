Arts venue can look forward to reopening with 'confidence' after government grant

Funding from the government will help to plan for the reopening of Ludlow's Assembly Rooms.

The money for the Ludlow Assembly Rooms is from the latest round of grants from the Culture Recovery Fund, being administered by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms is redeveloping its site by moving the main entrance to Castle Square and opening up the grand staircase.

The box office and visitor information centre are being combined and a new café serving local produce will be created.

The installation of a lift and ground floor toilet facilities will widen access to the venue, and there have been much-needed upgrades to water and heating systems.

Gareth Williams, chair of Ludlow Assembly Rooms said the fund would play a big part in allowing the venue to plan for reopening.

He said: “Throughout our long period of closure for building works and then coronavirus, we have stood by the community and Ludlow and by our hardworking staff.

"This funding means we can look ahead with confidence to being able to reopen in the spring, even if we still have small amounts of money to raise to finish the task we have set ourselves."

Helen Hughes, voluntary CEO of Ludlow Assembly Rooms , echoed the sentiments and said the money would put the venue in a position to reopen.

She said: "These last few months have been extraordinarily difficult for both the trustees who manage the charity and for the staff, who have been unstinting in their support.

Pleased

"This funding will act as a springboard for the opening of this much loved facility for the whole community of Ludlow.”

The latest awards from the Culture Recovery Fund have seen £58.9million handed out across the country, and more than £165million offered through the repayable finance programme.

Peter Knott, area director, Arts Council England said: "We're pleased to be supporting Ludlow Assembly Rooms to make their building more accessible, allowing more people to enjoy arts and culture.

"With changes to the main entrance and the box office as well as the addition of a new café, the visitor offer will be significantly upgraded. The grant will also ensure the building becomes more environmentally friendly with upgrades to water and heating systems.

“Our capital grants programme provides organisations with vital funding to ensure they have the right buildings and equipment to help them become more sustainable and innovative places, as they deliver exciting work to the public.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has led to increasing costs and time delays to many projects, so we’re delighted to offer additional funding to make sure these projects are completed, re-opened and of benefit to all.”

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, added: “This government promised it would be here for culture and today’s announcement is proof we’ve kept our word.

“The £1 billion invested so far through the Culture Recovery Fund has protected tens of thousands of jobs at cultural organisations across the UK, with more support still to come through a second round of applications.