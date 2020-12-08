Appeal for witnesses after elderly woman killed in head-on A49 crash near Ludlow

The A49 in Woofferton near Ludlow. Pic: Google Maps

A blue Vauxhall Corsa and grey Skoda Fabia were involved in a head-on collision on the A49 near Woofferton, south of Ludlow, aat around 7.30pm on Friday, October 30.

The driver of the Skoda, an elderly woman, suffered serious injuries and died as result.

Pc Sian Price of West Mercia Police said: “We’ve received some information which has been extremely helpful. However, we believe there were some further witnesses at the scene who we would be keen to talk to.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident 578 of October 30 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Alternatively, information can be provided through the Tell Us About section of westmercia.police.uk.