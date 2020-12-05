Visibility improvements at accident blackspot

Councillor Vivienne Parry

The Weeping Cross Lane/ Lower Galdeford/Sheet Road Junction has been the scene of serious accidents over many years.

Now Shropshire Council is to place a mirror at the junction.

Councillor Vivienne Parry, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow South has campaigned for improvements for many years.

She said: " You simply cannot see traffic coming from the right when you are trying to pull out from Weeping Cross Lane onto Lower Galdeford and we have scores of near misses, minor accidents and a more serious incident recently.

"I have been trying for a number of years to try and get a mini-roundabout here but have always been rebuffed. Finally, Shropshire has agreed to put a mirror at the junction which will allow motorists to see traffic coming around this blind spot.