Stylist helps bring fashion boutique to Ludlow care home

Debby Gatehouse, left, of Practical Style with Angie McAuliffe of Hagley Place

Staff at Hagley Place, in Ludlow, wanted to do something to cheer up its residents who have been in coronavirus lockdown for most of this year.

Activities coordinator Angie McAuliffe said: "We have had an incredible year here at Hagley Place, it's been the best of times and also the worst.

"Our residents have not left the building since the end of March, so a boost is definitely needed.

"I noticed that one of our residents' daughters, Debby Gatehouse, is a style coach. I asked Debby if she could help bring Ludlow shops to us here at the home, it was initially just for some Christmas tops, but using her skills has come up with a fabulous collection for residents to choose from.

"Debby Gatehouse from Practical Style has liased with independent shops in Ludlow, View, Eclectica, Bodenhams and Silver Pear and chosen a few selected items of clothes and accessories for the ladies of Hagley Place to choose from and purchase themselves.

"Ladies of all ages love to shop, so we are bringing the shops to Hagley Place. Debby has chosen the items taking into consideration, style, colour and practicality. Purchasing a new item for our wardrobes is always a great boost and this should be no different for the lovely ladies in Hagley.