Green-fingered tips to boost funds

Villagers in south Shropshire have compiled a book with gardening tips to raise money for a village hall.

Residents of Ashford Carbonel near Ludlow have come together to create a gardening book to help raise money for the local village hall. In Picture L>R: Editors of the books - Katy Rose and Janie Jones
Residents of Ashford Carbonel near Ludlow have come together to create a gardening book to help raise money for the local village hall. In Picture L>R: Editors of the books - Katy Rose and Janie Jones

Gardens Under Lockdown has been written by residents of Ashford Carbonel, a village near Ludlow, to raise funds for the lifeblood of its community.

Many events are usually held at the Ashford Carbonel Village Hall over the year for the benefit of everyone including sport clubs, coffee mornings and weekly pub nights.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, it has not been possible to run any events to raise much-needed funds for the hall.



The social committee came up with the idea of writing a book about their gardens during lockdown.

Janie Jones, joint editor with Katy Rose, said: “A group of us got together on Zoom, and obviously we are a rural community so we were spending lots of time in our gardens during lockdown as the weather was so fantastic.

"Everyone was in their gardens. So it seemed the obvious thing to do.”

