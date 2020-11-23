Two men arrested in Ludlow after haul of cannabis and cocaine is found in car

Two men have been arrested in Ludlow after a large haul of cannabis and cocaine was found in a car.

The men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, as part of West Mercia Police's Operation Whitebeam.

Both have now been released on investigation.

Operation Whitebeam sees police carry out high visibility patrols to deter criminals and provide reassurance to rural communities.

During the operation last Thursday a vehicle was stopped and searched, and a large quantity of cannabis and cocaine was found inside.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant Damien Kelly said: “Operation Whitebeam is an on-going operation to target criminals travelling into our rural areas to commit crime.

“We know rural crime has a significant impact on our rural communities and want to provide reassurance to people living, working and visiting our rural areas that we are doing all we can to prevent this.

“This is now the fifth Operation Whitebeam we have carried out and we will carry out more over the coming months.”

Crime can be reported to police on 101.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

