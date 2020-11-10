Classic cars damaged in large Ludlow fire

Fire crews at an outbuilding in Ludlow. Pic @HWFireLeominstr Fire crews at an outbuilding in Ludlow. Pic @HWFireLeominstr Fire crews at an outbuilding in Ludlow. Pic @HWFireLeominstr

Crews from Ludlow, Leominster and Tenbury were sent to the scene on Overton Road in Ludlow at around 6.50pm.

The fire ravaged through two outbuildings at a private residential property and four vehicles inside the outbuildings were also fully involved in the fire.

A tree at the rear of the building was also affected by the fire. Crews used three main jets, two hose reel jets, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire well into the night.

Pictures from Leominster fire crews show multiple cars damaged by fire in a large workshop, including classic cars.

At around 10pm last night, they tweeted: "Crews from Leominster and @HWFireTenbury are currently assisting Ludlow at a workshop fire at Overton, near Ludlow.

"The fire was attacked from the outside and is now extinguished. BA teams continuing to locate & cool any remaining hotspots."