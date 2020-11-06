Family pays tribute is paid to ‘amazing’ Lily, 19

By Deborah HardimanSouth ShropshireLudlowPublished: Last Updated:

The devastated family of a Shropshire-born university student who was found dead have described her as an “amazing person”.

Lily Arkwright
Lily Arkwright

Lily Arkwright, 19, who lived near Ludlow, was a second-year history student at Cardiff University.

She was found dead in Herefordshire on October 19. Her family said her death had come as a “major shock”.

In his Instagram tribute, her brother Jonty claimed that she never revealed her “mental stresses or strains” to him and that “there is nobody to blame and nothing to blame”.

He added that his sister was “an amazing person” who had “achieved so much in this time”.

Cardiff University’s faculty head James Marcel-Hegarty told students: “It is with immense sadness that I must inform you of the death of a fellow student. I have spoken to her family to offer my condolences.”

He also told the students to “take the time and space you need at a time like this,” and that “the school and university are also here to support you”.

The inquest for Miss Arkwright has been opened and adjourned to a date to be fixed at Herefordshire Coroner’s Service.

Lily formerly attended Moor Park School, in Overton, near Ludlow, and Hereford Sixth Form College.

  • If you have been affected by this article, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or at samaritans.org

News
Local Hubs
South Shropshire
Ludlow
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News