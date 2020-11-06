Family pays tribute is paid to ‘amazing’ Lily, 19

Lily Arkwright

Lily Arkwright, 19, who lived near Ludlow, was a second-year history student at Cardiff University.

She was found dead in Herefordshire on October 19. Her family said her death had come as a “major shock”.

In his Instagram tribute, her brother Jonty claimed that she never revealed her “mental stresses or strains” to him and that “there is nobody to blame and nothing to blame”.

He added that his sister was “an amazing person” who had “achieved so much in this time”.

Cardiff University’s faculty head James Marcel-Hegarty told students: “It is with immense sadness that I must inform you of the death of a fellow student. I have spoken to her family to offer my condolences.”

He also told the students to “take the time and space you need at a time like this,” and that “the school and university are also here to support you”.

The inquest for Miss Arkwright has been opened and adjourned to a date to be fixed at Herefordshire Coroner’s Service.

Lily formerly attended Moor Park School, in Overton, near Ludlow, and Hereford Sixth Form College.