Care home residents' crafts sold at pre-lockdown market to fund Christmas goodie bags

Some of the beautiful wreaths that were available on the stall

The team from Hagley Place, a Barchester care home in Ludlow, visited Ludlow's market on Monday and raised money for elderly people in the town.

Angie McAuliffe, activities coordinator at Hagley Place, said: "Yesterday a small group of us from Hagley Place had a stall on Ludlow market, promoting the home and selling Christmas crafts that our residents made. We were allowed to use the stall very kindly by Tony Caton, who is in charge of Ludlow market.

"We managed to raise a massive £105, which we are donating to the Ludlow senior citizens to create goodie bags for all seniors.

"We were really proud we did this. The local people were so kind, and loved knowing all crafts were made by our residents.

"We had our new nurse from Ghana who has just arrived in the country helping us on the stall and she really enjoyed it, we are looking forward to welcoming her to Ludlow."

Ludlow Town Council is going to provide goodie bags for eligible over-60s in Ludlow. To claim a bag, call 01584 871970 or email assistant@ludlow.gov.uk by November 13.

Bags may contain crackers, mince pies, chocolate, mini Baileys or Sherry bottles, hot chocolate, decorations and biscuits.