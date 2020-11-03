Ludlow town councillors approve £250 grant for children's hospice

A virtual meeting of Ludlow Town Council heard about a grant application from the Hope House hospice to support its work with ill children.
Councillors considered the grant application and a brief discussion was held, in which councillor Glen Ginger said: "I wish they had asked for more money.
"I wish they had asked for £1,000 because I would have gone for it."
The council unanimously voted to approve the application.
The hospice launched its Christmas raffle this week, with its biggest ever prize of £10,000.