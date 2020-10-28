Racing finish for Ludlow Repair Cafe team

The Red Rum statue that arrived with all four legs broken and both ears missing has now been restored

The ‘new look’ Ludlow Repair Cafe was launched in June, due to Covid-19 restrictions – and it has been steadily busy ever since.

Clocks, radios and stereo equipment, sewing machines, electrical items – from kettles and toasters, to leaf blowers and a jet power washer – as well as jewellery, handbags and a much treasured umbrella have all been repaired in recent months.

But perhaps the most unexpected item was a replica statue of Red Rum. It arrived with all four legs broken and also missing both ears, although one was in an envelope that accompanied it.

With time, patience, intricate attention to detail and tender-loving-care, the legendary horse has been restored to its former glory.

The repairer, Allan Read, said: “It took longer to make and fit the new ear than it did to mend the rest of the horse.” As with any item which comes to the repair cafe, sending anything back home working again, fixed and with an extended life, is part of the reward – and putting Red Rum back together again proved to be no exception.

Diane Lyle, who set up and organises the repair cafe, said: “Ludlow is lucky to have such a dedicated team of repairers who will work steadily and quietly in their own homes trying to fix whatever they can.

“While it’s not the same as working as part of an actual team, with that buzz and that much-missed social interaction, the team, which is continuing to support this ‘new look’ repair cafe, is crucial.

“After all, without them, there would be no repair cafe.”