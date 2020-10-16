Work to repair Grade I-listed building hit by lorry is complete

Repair work has been completed at The Buttercross in Ludlow

Ludlow Town Council has said that the repair work at the Buttercross has been completed. The building was hit by a lorry in early August at night time. It was believed the driver was trying to avoid an overnight closure on the A49.

The all-week road closure will be lifted by Shropshire Council, and King Street will be reopened on Monday, October 19

The social distancing road closure on Fridays and Saturdays will remain in place.

Damage caused to the Buttercross in Ludlow. Photo: Andy Boddington.

Town council clerk Gina Wilding said: "Our thanks to Olly Preece for his expert craftsmanship, and care and attention in restoring the Buttercross.

"The works included repair of a decorative ornamental stone plinth, reworking of damaged dressed stone sections, and insertion of three finely dressed Grinshill stone blocks.

"An 80 per cent stone to 20 per cent resin mortar mix was used to the repair the chipped stone on the edge of the building.

"The Buttercross is a grade I listed building, and all the materials and methods including the traditional lime mortar have been approval by Shropshire Council’s buildings conservation officer."