Three in custody after road rampage sees 15 parked cars damaged

The three, a man and two teenagers, are all from Ludlow. A police officer was also attacked in the incident.

At about 2am today, police were called out to Croft Street in Leominster, 10 miles south of Ludlow. A car was driving erratically and crashing into cars that were parked in the road, two police cars among them.

Police officers spotted the car and chased it on foot.

Inspector Mel Reynolds of West Mercia Police said: “Our officers gave chase on foot and were able to maintain a visual contact with the car which then turned into a cul-de-sac and was cornered by officers and another police car.

"Three people (one man and one woman, both young teenagers from Ludlow and one man in his late teens and also from Ludlow) were detained in the car and all three were arrested on suspicion of taking without the car owner’s consent, criminal damage and burglary.

“I would like to ask the local residents to please check their property as we are aware of around fifteen damaged vehicles and if you have discovered damage that wasn’t there when you were parked yesterday, please get in touch with us.

“I would also like to praise the courage of all officers involved who recognised such a high risk to public safety and property that they chased a car acting so very dangerously on foot in order to bring the situation to a close.”