Ludlow volunteer and animal lover taking on skydive for charity

Katie Dadd with her cats Skye and Luna

Katie Dadd, who volunteers at the Blue Cross charity shop on King Street, is hoping to raise £1,500 and will make the terrifying leap on October 24 at the Old Sarum Airfield in Salisbury.

Katie had originally planned to make the daredevil leap to celebrate her 30th birthday in April, but the event was postponed several times due to Covid-19 and lockdown.

She began volunteering at the charity shop in 2012 until 2014 when she moved away.

She then suffered from years of serious health problems and domestic abuse.

She became homeless and tragically attempted to commit suicide on several occasions.

Katie said it was her love of animals that prevented her from taking her own life.

She said: “Animals are magical. They are therapeutic. They give people a reason to live.

"They give people a reason to get out of bed when they are having a bad day. Animals know when we are hurting. I genuinely believe that."

Katie, who is the proud owner of two kitten sisters and a rescue cat, has not yet been able to return to her beloved volunteering role, although the shop has reopened.

Her ambition is to become a veterinary nurse and she says that volunteering in the charity shop has helped her confidence and build friends.

She added: "The reason I am doing the skydive is because I want to give something back to Blue Cross, they are amazing.

"I would really like to raise even more awareness for all the incredible work they do to help all the homeless and sick animals, it breaks my heart when I read stories on how people abuse animals and abandon them.”

Frances Sproson, manager of the Blue Cross charity shop in Ludlow, said: “We are all delighted Katie’s brave fundraising attempt is back on but it is a shame we can’t all go along to support her.

"Volunteering is a great way of getting out and about, making new friends and learning new skills.

"We are thrilled Katie has taken on such a challenge and can’t wait to have her back with us volunteering in the shop.”