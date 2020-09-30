Jenny's market stalls helps animal charity

Such has been her success that Jenny has raised nearly £150,000 over the last 30 years for the welfare charity, Brooke.

Now the charity has named her September volunteer of the month.

The charity improves the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules around the world.

Jenny, who owns her own horse named Boo, travelled to Egypt to see Brooke’s work with her daughter Lucy, who is a veterinary surgeon.

She said: “It was a truly inspirational trip. It was fascinating to accompany Brooke-trained vets on their local rounds, particularly to the brickworks outside Cairo. It was emotional and heart breaking. We saw first-hand how Brooke spends the funds raised and how Brooke’s work makes a real difference to the lives of hard working horses, donkeys and mules, and the people who desperately depend on them for their livelihood.”

The bulk of Jenny’s fundraising comes from her Monday market stall at Ludlow Market, where she sells a wide variety of objects from antique jewellery to an old wheelchair that been abandoned by its owner in a local shop. In the case of the latter, after struggling for several weeks to even give it away, the shop keepers finally thought of Jenny. Jenny sold the wheelchair on her stall within an hour and a half.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Jenny’s market has gone from strength to strength this year, largely, she says, because so many people have been clearing out. The generous donations have led to some record takings, including one day when Jenny raised £306.

Caroline Robertson, Brooke Senior Regional Fundraising Officer, said “We would like to say a huge thank you to Jenny, not just for her incredible support over the last 30 years, but for continuing to run her Monday market and fundraise in this current climate.”

Jenny is part of a large network of volunteers fundraising for Brooke around the UK. Money raised from volunteers goes towards Brooke’s work across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

If you’re interested in volunteering or joining a group, please email community@thebrooke.org.