Menu

Advertising

Ludlow poet launches new book

By Toby Neal | Ludlow | South Shropshire entertainment | Published:

A new book by Ludlow poet Diane Lyle called Patchwork has been officially launched in the town.

The Patchwork book launch

It comprises a new and varied collection of Diane' poems.

Diane said: "The launch was at the Chang Thai pub. It was of course restricted to 30 people, not all of whom turned up due to the adverse weather."

Because of the bad weather the event was not held in the pub garden, as originally planed, but in the bar area.

"Stanton Stephens from the Castle Book Shop organised the book selling and I was on hand to sign copies," she added.

"As guests finished the buffet, I gave a short reading of two poems from Patchwork and two from what I hope will be the next book Love, Life and Lockdown."

Patchwork represents a new direction as while her earlier books followed specific themes, Patchwork does not.

Diane said: “I was first published 20 years ago, with two or three poems appearing in two anthologies, and continued to have poems published in anthologies – about 17 I think – over the course of those years.

“These were all different poems. Patchwork contains new poems. The only one which appeared previously was in my self-published book A Ludlow Love Affair.”

Patchwork, which costs £7.99 in paperback, is published by Austin Macauley and is available on Austinmacauley.com and from Amazon and all good booksellers.

South Shropshire entertainment Entertainment Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News