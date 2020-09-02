Ludlow poet launches new book

It comprises a new and varied collection of Diane' poems.

Diane said: "The launch was at the Chang Thai pub. It was of course restricted to 30 people, not all of whom turned up due to the adverse weather."

Because of the bad weather the event was not held in the pub garden, as originally planed, but in the bar area.

"Stanton Stephens from the Castle Book Shop organised the book selling and I was on hand to sign copies," she added.

"As guests finished the buffet, I gave a short reading of two poems from Patchwork and two from what I hope will be the next book Love, Life and Lockdown."

Patchwork represents a new direction as while her earlier books followed specific themes, Patchwork does not.

Diane said: “I was first published 20 years ago, with two or three poems appearing in two anthologies, and continued to have poems published in anthologies – about 17 I think – over the course of those years.

“These were all different poems. Patchwork contains new poems. The only one which appeared previously was in my self-published book A Ludlow Love Affair.”

Patchwork, which costs £7.99 in paperback, is published by Austin Macauley and is available on Austinmacauley.com and from Amazon and all good booksellers.