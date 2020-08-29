Ludlow MP praises volunteers helping townspeople

Hands Together Ludlow, which has taken over from Pulling Together Ludlow in helping vulnerable people in the town, received an open letter from Ludlow MP Philip Dunne.

It said: "It has been deeply heartening for me to see the way in which you, each and every volunteer at Pulling Together Ludlow, have risen to the challenge of Covid-19, since the group was formed in March in response to the pandemic and the impact on our community in Ludlow.

"As a selfless community-minded group you have collectively gone above and beyond in caring for people in need in our midst.

"Isolation can be tough – I speak as someone who has spent the last few months shielding, albeit with my family. But for those who have potentially lost their only social contact outside of their home, this must have been almost unbearable.

"So the practical help, befriending, and support that Pulling Together Ludlow has offered Ludlow residents over the past four months has made a vital difference – whether delivering food, collecting prescriptions, or simply being able to chat.

"I offer my sincere thanks to everyone at Pulling Together Ludlow, and hope you are all aware of the important difference you have made to so many lives. It is encouraging that this spirit remains strong within Hands Together Ludlow who will be able to continue their important work stretching out helping hands to those in need."

Learn more about Hands Together Ludlow at handstogetherludlow.org.uk/.