Advertising
Ludlow helping group hands out hundreds of meals
Over the month of August, a community initiative has provided 274 two-course meals to needy people in a town.
Hands Together Ludlow's team of cooks and delivery drivers have given out dozens of meals a week, from 73 per week at the beginning of the month to 63 a week by the end of August.
Since July 25, the group has also delivered 27 prescriptions to residents as well as 38 Co-op food orders.
The group was set up in the early weeks of the pandemic to help people who were isolated and isolating.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.