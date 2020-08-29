Ludlow helping group hands out hundreds of meals

Hands Together Ludlow's team of cooks and delivery drivers have given out dozens of meals a week, from 73 per week at the beginning of the month to 63 a week by the end of August.

Since July 25, the group has also delivered 27 prescriptions to residents as well as 38 Co-op food orders.

The group was set up in the early weeks of the pandemic to help people who were isolated and isolating.