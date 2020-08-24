£20,000 boost as locals and tourists urged to 'Love Ludlow'

Ludlow Town Council, Ludlow Chamber of Trade, Ludlow Destination Partnership and Visit Shropshire have been awarded funding from Shropshire Council.

Branded Love Ludlow, the project will encourage safe exploration of the town's heritage attractions, independent shops, cafes, restaurants and market.

The funding will be used to create lamp post banners and posters to help to communicate Ludlow’s message in the town; and social media, websites and print articles will carry the message further afield.

Town clerk, Gina Wilding said: "Love Ludlow focuses on both the immediate pandemic concerns and future sustainability for tourism. It will be linked to similar initiatives in other county towns to help tourists get the most out of their visit to Shropshire."

The funds have been awarded to the town council to administer in support of delivering the strategy agreed by all parties. One element of the project will be visitor orientation boards providing a town map and leaflets in non-return dispensers at arrival points such as car parks, the train station, the park & ride, and in the town centre.

During the project, an online local business survey will be launched and it is hoped that local businesses will support the initiative by providing feedback. Love Ludlow will begin in the late summer and continue into the autumn.