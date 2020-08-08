Quick repair vow after historic Ludlow building hit by lorry

The Buttercross in Ludlow was hit by an HGV on Wednesday night and left with significant damage. The driver hasn't been traced.

King Street has been closed to avoid further damage to the building and is expected to remain shut for a number of weeks.

Gina Wilding, town clerk for Ludlow Town Council, said: "The town council are the owners of the building. Local experts in historic stonework have been contacted and site meetings are being arranged.

"We are working with our insurers, and Shropshire Council conservation officers, who are liaising with Historic England.

"Ludlow Town Council is also liaising with Shropshire Council to ensure the situation is being safely managed.

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Tim Gill added: "The town council will do everything we can to get the repairs done as quickly as possible. Shropshire Council conservation officers have confirmed that if needed the original sandstone used on the building from North Shropshire known as Grinshill stone is still available, although it is hoped that some of the stone salvaged from the road will be reused."

Anyone with any information on the damage should contact Ludlow Town Council at kate.adams@ludlow.gov.uk or West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org