'No surprise' from Shropshire-based charity as hedgehogs included on vulnerable list

The animals have been included in the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List for British Mammals, and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, based in Ludlow, found the news no shock.

The charity is at the heart of research that has charted the demise of the animal, and its members believe the recognition of the vulnerable status of the hedgehog is an opportunity to give impetus to campaigners.

They say there is a need to protect the habitats that the hedgehog needs to thrive, and increase the awareness of the importance of connecting those habitats.

“What people do on behalf of the hedgehog is amazing,” said Fay Vass, chief executive of the society.

“The holes made in fences, the feeding, the hedgehog houses, the wildlife friendly planting, the removal of hazards - all makes such a difference locally.

“But it is not enough to rely on the good will of individuals to protect this important creature. We need Government to enforce wildlife-friendly practices. From farming to development to transport - wildlife needs to be taken seriously.”

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society is calling on the government to increase the protection offered to the hedgehog under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.