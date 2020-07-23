Menu

Ludlow Gin awarded three silver medals at London awards

By Rob Smith | Ludlow | News | Published:

A Shropshire gin producer took home four medals for its new alcohol products.

At the third London Spirits Competition, Ludlow Gin won three silver medals for its Navy Strength Dry Gin, its Project X Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur and its Elderflower, Chamomile and Lemon Verbena.

The company also scooped a bronze medal for its Triple Citrus Liqueur.

Ludlow Gin needed to score highly in three different categories: quality, value and packaging.

The company's master distiller Shaun Ward said: “The authority that an award from the London Spirits Competition brings comes from the power of being judged across quality, value and appearance, the high quality of the judges and the intensely competitive product set. We are extremely delighted that our gins and liqueurs performed so well.

"These medals demonstrate that we are making premium spirits that bar managers and mixologists want to use and discerning drinkers will enjoy.”

Learn more about the company at ludlowgin.co.uk.

