Ludlow woman was exposed to asbestos by washing husband's clothes, inquest hears

Ruth Ellen Bolton Campbell, 79, was a retired care home manager from Ludlow who died on June 23.

She previously worked for the company that was once called British Aluminium, in the late 1950s and early 60s, while her husband worked there for substantially longer, into the 1970s.

An inquest into Mrs Campbell's death was held at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury this week and heard that she was exposed to asbestos over the years when she washed the clothes of her husband after he came home from work.

Coroner John Ellery heard that she was diagnosed with mesothelioma in connection with the asbestos exposure in October last year.

He also heard that she pursued a successful civil claim against the representatives of the company before her death.

Information on who is most at risk of exposure to asbestos and the dangers can be found at hse.gov.uk/asbestos/risk.htm.