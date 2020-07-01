Ludlow Library prepares to launch contactless service

The service, Ready Reads, enables customers to pre-order books and collect them from the library foyer.

All books will have been quarantined for 72 hours before being issued and customers will then be contacted when their books are ready to collect.

While customers cannot request specific titles, people can suggest what subjects and genres they would like and library staff will select books to suit them.

Iran Morris, library manager, said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming our customers back.

"We will be operating a contactless service from our library foyer where people can both return and collect their books. Social distancing and other safety measures will be in place to make this as safe as possible."

The library will be open from 10am to 2pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Customers can request up to 10 books at a time which will be issued for six weeks.

Books can be ordered by email, over the phone or via the Shropshire Libraries website at shropshire.gov.uk/libraries.

For more information contact 01743250510 or email ludlow.library@shropshire.gov.uk