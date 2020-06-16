Vandalism at a Shropshire beauty spot condemned by group

Four slabs have been ripped up and taken from the picnic table area at Dinham, Whitcliffe Common, Ludlow.

Daphne Jones, chairman of the Friends of Whitcliffe Common, said: "It has happened in two separate incidents. It has seen two slabs taken each time so it is either someone intent on vandalism or on stealing slabs for themselves.

“Whichever it is we are very angry. We are only a very small charity which cares for the common.

"Like everyone else in this coronavirus crisis our fundraising has come to a complete halt. And we rely on that fundraising to help us keep the common in top condition and safe for the public to use.

“It is very sad at any time but particularly now when the common has become an even more popular place for people to go for fresh air and exercise.”

Mrs Jones added that further vandalism had been done to “No Cycling” signs and posts on which they were placed.

She said: “Cycling is not allowed on the common as it is dangerous to people who enjoy walking there.

“We can only appeal to members of the public who walk on Whitcliffe to be vigilant and report any unsocial behaviour to me.”