False alarm declared after man reported climbing mast near Ludlow

By Rob Smith | Ludlow | News | Published:

Police and firefighters investigated after reports that a man was seen climbing a communications mast.

The emergency services were called to Woofferton near Ludlow at about 9.45pm on Thursday, but they determined that it was a false alarm.

The Woofferton Transmitting Station is the last remaining public service shortwave broadcasting site in the UK. The large site spreads into neighbouring Herefordshire.

According to Encompass, which owns the site: "Woofferton is now owned and operated by Encompass, as one of the BBC’s assets which were handed over as part of the privatization of World Service distribution and transmission in 1997.

"Built in 1943, the station has 10 transmitters. Outside in the antenna field, there are 35 short wave curtain arrays (aerials) supported by 25 masts."

