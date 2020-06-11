Hedgehog rescue centre takes in newborn hoglets as it appeals for donations

Pricklebums Hedgehog Rescue, Ludlow, relies on public donations to fund its work, and earlier this month came to care for two dehydrated baby hedgehogs that had not been fed by their mother for a number of days.

A spokesperson encouraged people to leave water out in their gardens for hedgehogs that may be in a similar state of health following the recent hot weather.

"Their spines are completely flat," said the spokesperson. "They haven’t been fed by mum for a few days. Perhaps she is dehydrated too. It’s been so hot and dry. Goes to show how important it is to leave water out.

"I will do my absolute best, but can’t replace the care they would have had from mum. They have been warmed up and given rehydration fluids for now."

Pricklebums has continued to care for sick and injured hedgehogs during the Covid-19 crisis, yet due to lockdown regulations has seen the cancellation of important fundraising events.

It is now appealing to social media followers for an increase in financial support.

"The time has come to plead with you for a regular income of recurring donations," said the spokesperson. "We have over 10,000 followers on Facebook – I know these are difficult times, but if even ten per cent donated just £1 a month it would make such a huge difference to us. We really can’t continue without your ongoing support."

Those who wish to make a donation can do so by searching for Pricklebums on https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/

The rescue centre can be contacted on 01584 878701.