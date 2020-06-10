Menu

Vulnerable man 'screamed at' in Ludlow street by teenagers

By Rob Smith | Ludlow | News | Published:

A vulnerable man was targeted by teenagers who abused him in a street on three separate occasions, and police are appealing for information.

The partially-sighted victim was walking through Lower Galdeford in Ludlow on three occasions between May 25 and 28 when two teenagers jumped out at him and screamed at him.

Pc Steve Mason said: "It is disgraceful that anyone would target vulnerable people in our community and cause them this distress.

"This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information or witnessed these events."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 citing incident number 577s of May 28.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.

Ludlow
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

