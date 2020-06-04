Fourth annual Ludlow 10 race goes virtual

Ludlow 10, a race through Ludlow’s medieval streets, is not able to go ahead this year due to the restrictions in place around the Covid-19 outbreak.

The race, which attracted nearly 400 runners last year, would have been the fourth Ludlow 10. However, organisers are determined to keep their runners motivated by turning it in to a virtual experience.

They will be awarding medals for 10km runs carried out at any time and place over the weekend of Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 July this year, when the race was due to take place.

The virtual event is being organised by BeEndurance, which also runs the Storm the Castle duathlon.

One of the organisers, Matt Green, is encouraging people to sign up now.

He said: "We were devastated to have to cancel the event as it has gained such a loyal following over the last few years. Many people are in need of positive goals to work towards right now, so we decided to create a virtual race where the runners’ hard work can still be recognised and awarded with our medals.

"The beauty of the virtual race is that runners can complete their 10km run anywhere they like – on roads, trails or even on a treadmill. All we ask is that runners abide by Government guidelines regarding travel, exercise and social distancing.

"This is a great way to stay in shape whilst raising money for a worthy cause."

The event is open to all, and participants must register in advance. The cost is £10 per person and all profits will be donated to a local NHS charity. Be Endurance will provide coaching plans to help get runners in shape for the 10k, and they will be asking runners to use sports timing software to track their run, which will collate all of the results.

For more information and to sign up visit www.ludlow10.com. Updates for runners will be posted on www.facebook.com/BeEndurance.