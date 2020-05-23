Ludlow volunteer group makes 1,000th helpful intervention

At 10am on May 20, Pulling Together Ludlow (PTL) delivery volunteer Andrew Moody dropped off an important medical prescription to Richard Vincent.

Mr Moody has made many such deliveries, but this was a unique milestone for him, Mr Vincent, PTL and its affiliate, Hands Together Ludlow.

Mr Vincent’s was the 1,000th helpline call that the group has answered since it started work on March 21, while supporting the self-isolating residents of Ludlow and District during the coronavirus emergency.

Mr Vincent, who is shielding and cannot get out to collect his prescriptions, said: "Pulling Together Ludlow are doing a marvellous job. [They are] a great help during these difficult times, as others I know are also having to self-isolate."

Volunteer co-ordinator Pete Gray said: "Deliveries of prescriptions and shopping are just two of many services our 135 volunteers are providing daily. We also run a children’s book loan scheme, help with gathering orders and organizing the distribution of free face masks and gowns, made by sewing groups in Ludlow and Ashford Carbonel, provide bird feeders and have a most social telephone call service."

Contact PTL's helpline on 01584 817250.